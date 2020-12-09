Bourbon Day tradition lifts spirits in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been nine months since a deadly tornado outbreak swept across Middle Tennessee and the rebuilding effort is far from over for some of the areas hit hardest. But the March 3 tornadoes didn’t get in the way of one of East Nashville’s December traditions – Bourbon Day.

For the past five years, Main Street Liquor has held the special event just before Christmas. Taking place the second Tuesday in December, Bourbon Day is a chance for fans and collectors to get their hands on some high demand bottles.

“Everyone who is a true collector is trying to get these items and this is an opportunity for everyone to be able to get something,” said Brandon Bubis, manager of Main Street Liquor.

Some bourbon enthusiasts even spend the night to secure their spot in line.

Bubis says the store stocks up all year for the occasion, even holding back certain bottles to give Bourbon Day shoppers a chance to snag some rare spirits.

In previous years the store’s biggest issue to face was supply and demand, but that changed in March.

The March 3 tornado outbreak caused the store to lose thousands in inventory, but Bubis sees the excitement around this year’s Bourbon Day as a sign of what’s ahead in East Nashville, “this is a testament to what’s coming back.”

Many of the bottles bear the marks of the tornadoes. The bourbons beaten up, but not broken, capturing more than just the warm amber spirits inside them. They also represent the spirits of the East Nashville community, beaten up, but not broken.