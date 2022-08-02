A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people are dead following an early Monday morning crash on Highway 50 in Hickman County.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on Highway 50 near Bruce McCaleb Road. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, both drivers were negotiating a curve when the collision occurred.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Officials say 70-year-old James Nash, of Centerville, was traveling westbound when his Ford F-150 crossed the center line and struck a Ford van driven by 64-year-old Randy Bailey, also from Centerville. Both drivers were pronounced dead.

According to THP, a one-year-old was inside the Ford F-150 during the crash and a three-year-old was inside the Ford van. Injuries to the children were not listed in a crash report provided by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

No other information was immediately provided.