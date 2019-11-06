Bordeaux man says emotional support dog was stolen

BORDEAUX, Tenn. (WKRN) — Eric Asay says the last few days have been rough, mentally.

“My anxiety has been worse without him,” Asay said.

He says his dog Dozer, an American Bully, was stolen from the backyard of his home Friday.

“I was angry, you know,” he said. “I just don’t understand how somebody could do that.”

Asay has panic disorder and is on medication for anxiety.

“My anxiety gets out of hand, and I have a panic attack, he’s my medicine,” he said.

“It’s not just a dog for me,” Asay said. “He was kind of like part of my foundation.”

Asay got Dozer as an emotional support animal.

He says it was a better choice than taking more medication.

“I don’t want to be heavily medicated so it’s like an alternative,” he said.

Asay’s roommate let Dozer out in the backyard to play but 10 to 15 minutes later, the dog wasn’t there.

The gate which is always locked was bent and forced open.

The yard is fenced in all the way around with no holes or gaps in the gate.

Asay says the only way this could have happened is by someone prying open the front gate.

The owner has checked local shelters and reported it to police but so far says he hasn’t had any luck.

Asay says American Bullies are expensive and thinks someone may have stolen him to breed more.

“They can range anywhere from $800 or $900 per puppy to $3,000 to $5,000 per puppy,” he said.

Asay plans to put up flyers and is using social media to bring Dozer home.

“I just want my dog back,” he said.