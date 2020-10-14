Boo at the Zoo to begin this week at the Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Boo at the Zoo is set to begin this week at The Nashville Zoo, according to a release from zoo officials.

The celebration will begin Thursday and last for six nights a week from October 15-30.

The event is taking place over a longer period in order to address social distancing. Officials will limit nightly attendance and require timed entries.

About 40,000 guests attend Boo at the Zoo every year. We have worked hard and found ways to keep everyone safe while providing an exciting evening that our guests expect from Nashville’s top family attraction. Kindell Williams, Nashville Zoo’s Director of Special Events

The event will run nightly, except for Mondays, from 5:00- 9:00 p.m. and there will be a nightly maximum of customers of 3,000 guests going in at scheduled half-hour times.

The event will offer a one-way path featuring treat stations, themed areas, photo opportunities, rides and more.

You can find a full list of activities by clicking here.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE