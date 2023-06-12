MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WRKN) — While Nashville saw thousands of people gather to celebrate country music over the weekend, another music festival is happening about 60 miles away down Interstate 24 this week.

The annual festival, held on 700 acres of what used to be farmland in Manchester, will open the gates starting as early as Tuesday for “Bonnaroovians” to set up camp for the four-day celebration of music and arts.

But before you head down the interstate to “The Farm,” here are some things you need to know about what to bring and what to leave at home.

Getting there

In order to get to The Farm, Bonnaroo recommends using either Google Maps or Waze for better navigational purposes.

Traffic in and around Manchester, where the festival is held, will be significant, so be sure your gas tank is full before you get to town. There are no gas stations on-site, so any fuel refills will need to happen before getting in the entry lines. Law enforcement will be available to direct traffic.

Peak travel times vary by the day. Tuesday traffic is expected to be heaviest earlier in the morning, around 8 a.m. Wednesday is when the bulk of people will be arriving, and traffic is expected to be heavy around 8-9 a.m., 1-5 p.m. and 7-11 p.m. Thursday should also see heavy traffic delays, starting around 8 a.m. and continuing through 3 p.m. before possibly dying down a bit. Another anticipated traffic surge is expected from 6-10 p.m.

(Keenan Hairston photo, courtesy Bonnaroo)

Friday should be the last day of significant traffic delays for those arriving at Bonnaroo, with the largest congestion anticipated between 2 and 10 p.m.

Bonnaroo officials urge travelers to be patient if they get stuck in heavy traffic

The address to use for getting to Bonnaroo is 1560 New Bushy Branch Road, Manchester, TN 37355, but once you’re in line, staff and signs will direct you where you need to go.

Camping

If you’re planning on camping at the festival to stay as close to the action as possible, be sure that you bring tents or other shelters, sleeping bags and tarp for your main camp. Shade structures also help keep things cool under the hot sun and dry in case of rain. You’ll also need food and coolers to keep that food fresh through the weekend. Ice is available for purchase in the campgrounds if you run out.

Be sure to pack water jugs to help stay hydrated, lanterns or flashlights to see once the sun goes down, extra comfortable shoes or rain boots in case things get muddy, hats, sunglasses, light layers of clothing like hoodies or jackets for cooler nights, and plenty of home comforts to make your campsite your home away from home, like portable speakers, gas grills, blankets and other fun camp décor.

Is there a clear bag policy?

Yes and no, according to organizers.

Inside the campgrounds, most kinds of bags are permitted, but Centeroo has stricter policies.

All bags are subject to search upon entry to Centeroo—no exceptions. Small clutch purses and fanny packs smaller than 6 inches by 9 inches are not required to be clear. All other bags larger than 6 inches by 9 inches must be clear and smaller than 12 inches x 6 inches x 12 inches.

You can also bring a hydration pack like a Camelbak, but it must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than two pockets in addition to the one holding the water reservoir.

What can’t I bring?

While the general vibe of Bonnaroo is positive and peaceful, there are still restrictions on what can’t be brought onto the 700-acre property. Absolutely no glass, kegs, weapons, pets, power tools or wooded fires will be permitted anywhere on the grounds, including the main venue, Centeroo, or the campgrounds.

Inside Centeroo there are more prohibited items, like backpacks or bags with multiple pockets, selfie sticks, tripods, wagons, chairs, bikes, scooters, skateboards or other 2-wheeled objects, strollers with pockets or outside food, beverages or alcohol—Centeroo has plenty of food, drink and alcohol available for purchase, organizers say.

How do I make the most of my ‘Roo?

The most important thing is to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated. Summer in Tennessee can be no joke, so take every step you can to make sure you’re prepared to battle heat, humidity or even storms. It’s a marathon; not a sprint.

You can bring an empty water bottle with you everywhere on the grounds, and there are plenty of free water stations located throughout Centeroo to refill and keep hydrated.

Also, organizers say, be sure to eat. Healthy snacks can go a long way to keeping you energized throughout the day, but there are also plenty of vendors stationed throughout the grounds with food for purchase—like the traditional Spicy Pie pizza slice.