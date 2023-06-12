MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — This week, Manchester will welcome thousands of music lovers for the annual Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. More than 65,000 people are expected to attend this year’s festival, which runs from Thursday to Sunday.
With that many people coming to the town of just over 12,000, the area will see increased traffic volumes during that time, and TDOT is gearing up for the extra traffic. Working closely with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Manchester Police and Fire departments, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and Coffee County EMA, TDOT will make sure to do its best to keep traffic moving on I-24 while also getting Bonnaroo attendees to their destination.
“TDOT has once again coordinated with our agency partners to ensure safe and efficient travel during Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “The main objective is to keep thru traffic moving smoothly on I-24 while getting festivalgoers safely into and out of the Bonnaroo site. Because of this advance planning, we believe we can successfully minimize traffic delays throughout the weekend.”
TDOT HELP units will assist with traffic management during the festival and aid any motorists who require assistance as well as taking the following steps:
- Efforts will be concentrated on keeping I-24 traffic flowing.
- HELP trucks will be on-site patrolling the interstate and state routes throughout the festival region.
- Exit 111 (SR-55) will be used as the main festival exit. Alternate exits will be used if congestion occurs on the interstate.
- TDOT maintenance units will be posted throughout the festival region, and maintenance personnel will be on call all weekend
- Variable message signs will be in place to warn drivers ahead of delays.
- No construction-related lane closures on I-24 near the festival between 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, through 7 p.m. Monday, June 19.
- Median crossovers will be guarded to prevent motorists from parking in the crossovers and blocking emergency vehicles.
- Festival traffic will be kept in the right land and/or on the shoulder of the interstate, allowing through traffic to utilize the left travel lane unimpeded.
- Emergency vehicles will use county roads that will be kept at low volume.
- Temporary communication towers will be in place to improve emergency communications.