MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — This week, Manchester will welcome thousands of music lovers for the annual Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. More than 65,000 people are expected to attend this year’s festival, which runs from Thursday to Sunday.

With that many people coming to the town of just over 12,000, the area will see increased traffic volumes during that time, and TDOT is gearing up for the extra traffic. Working closely with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Manchester Police and Fire departments, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and Coffee County EMA, TDOT will make sure to do its best to keep traffic moving on I-24 while also getting Bonnaroo attendees to their destination.

“TDOT has once again coordinated with our agency partners to ensure safe and efficient travel during Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “The main objective is to keep thru traffic moving smoothly on I-24 while getting festivalgoers safely into and out of the Bonnaroo site. Because of this advance planning, we believe we can successfully minimize traffic delays throughout the weekend.”

TDOT HELP units will assist with traffic management during the festival and aid any motorists who require assistance as well as taking the following steps: