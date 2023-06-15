MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has reopened after being evacuated due to the threat of severe weather.

Festival organizers made the announcement just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday and said the weather system coming toward the farm contains lightning and heavy rain.

All “Bonnaroovians” were asked to head calmly to the nearest exit and return to their campsites until the weather system passed.

Centeroo and the tolls were closed due to the severe weather threat.

Just after 4 p.m., the festival announced the evacuation had been lifted. Organizers are currently working to release an updated schedule.