SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked.

On Friday, November 4, a criminal court judge granted a motion that former Smith County basketball coach Jamal Carter’s bail be revoked.

According to a release, Carter’s bail was revoked after he violated a condition that ordered him to have no social media accounts. At the hearing, witnesses stated that Carter maintained multiple social media accounts, which violated the court’s order.

Carter was arrested on March 14 and charged with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Officials say Carter was the basketball coach and PE coach at Smith County Middle School prior to his arrest.

The former coach was immediately suspended by the school system and was restricted from having contact with any students.

In April 2022, additional charges were presented to the Grand Jury charging Carter with three counts of sexual battery by an authority figure and three additional counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Shortly after the indictment, Carter was arrested and posted bail on all charges. Carter will now be held in custody until his cases are concluded.