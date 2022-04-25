BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A high school in Bedford County was on high alert Monday morning after a report of a possible bomb threat.

Bedford County Schools reported that Cascade High School was evacuated. Bedford County sheriff’s deputies searched the school and cleared it after there was no bomb found.

The school said students are returning to regularly scheduled classes after officials have determined the school is safe.

Extra law enforcement will remain on campus.