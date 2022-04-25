BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A high school in Bedford County was on high alert Monday morning after a report of a possible bomb threat.
Bedford County Schools reported that Cascade High School was evacuated. Bedford County sheriff’s deputies searched the school and cleared it after there was no bomb found.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
The school said students are returning to regularly scheduled classes after officials have determined the school is safe.
Extra law enforcement will remain on campus.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.