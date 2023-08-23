FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A gas station was closed and several streets were shut down in Franklin Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat and an abandoned backpack, according to police.

The Franklin Police Department announced the closure of the Twice Daily Shell in the 5000 block of Carothers Parkway, along with the surrounding roads, on social media just after 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to authorities, Carothers Parkway was blocked in both directions between Liberty Pike and McEwen Drive. Southstar Drive was also shut down.

Then, shortly after 11:30 a.m., officials said Tennessee Highway Patrol’s bomb squad determined there was no threat. As a result, the gas station, nearby businesses, and the surrounding streets are returning to normal.

No additional details have been released about this incident.