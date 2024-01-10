DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A potential threat made against Donelson Middle School was deemed “not credible,” according to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD).

Authorities said the middle school contacted authorities on Wednesday, Jan. 10 after receiving an emailed bomb threat overnight.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

As a result, the school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning before school started. Officers reportedly swept the building and determined “the threat was not credible and cleared it for continued use,” officials said.

According to MNPD, parents were notified about the incident and the school has resumed normal operations.

“Threatening mass violence against a school is a crime and a zero-tolerance offense under district police. The MNPD will investigate to try and determine the source of the threat and take appropriate actions,” said Metro police.

Additional details regarding the potential threat were not immediately released.