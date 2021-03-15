Bodycam footage shows police attempt to talk down woman wielding axe

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have released body camera video of an incident involving a 33-year-old woman who was shot by an officer.

The shooting occurred Friday evening after Melissa Wooden told dispatchers she wanted police or SWAT to kill her.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of Greer Road, where they found Wooden standing armed with a pick axe and baseball bat.

“Melissa what’s going on?,” one officer is heard asking on the body cam video.

“I’m not talking to anyone!” Wooden responds.

For several minutes, Wooden asks officers to shoot and kill her.

“No one is going to kill you!” said the officer.

Officers attempt to calm Wooden down and talk her out of her request.

“We have established this,” the officer explained. “No one here is going to hurt you. Look in my eyes and see that I’m telling the truth.”

When those attempts do not work, Wooden’s mother, who is shown in the video on a motorized wheelchair, comes out of their home and down the driveway where the incident was happening in order to try to help.

“She’s mentally ill,” says Wooden’s mother to an officer.

Wooden continues to resist as officers slowly begin to move in closer to her. When she doesn’t comply with their demands, an officer taser her. At that point, body camera video shows Wooden go toward the officer. Milliseconds later, the officer responds with gunfire.

Metro Police say while Wooden was critically injured, she is expected to be okay.