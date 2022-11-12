This story contains video that may be considered disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot and killed in Madison early Saturday morning after police say he walked under crime scene tape and opened fire toward Metro police officers.

Metro police released a portion of the body camera footage that shows video of the officers who were involved in the deadly shooting of the unidentified man.

On Saturday, just after 2 a.m. officers were dispatched to respond to a “non-critical” shooting that occurred in a Maple Street parking lot off Gallatin Pike South.

Once on scene, officers found a 32-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his extremities. Officials say the man was transported to a local hospital but would not tell detectives what led to the shooting.

As officers were investigating the scene, a man approached officers with his hands in his pockets, went under the crime scene tape and pulled out a gun.

Bodycam footage shows officers telling the man to remove his hands from his pockets before the man began firing multiple shots in the officers’ direction.

Metro police say three officers identified as Sergeant John Timm, Sergeant Leonard Spadavecchia and Officer John Robish, all returned the man’s gunfire. The gunman was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, Metro police are looking to determine whether the man was involved in the initial shooting call.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Davidson County District Attorney’s Office.