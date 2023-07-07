LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lebanon law enforcement worked closely with fire investigators to arrest a Nashville man for arson nearly three weeks after a home was torched in the Wilson County city.

News 2 has obtained dramatic body camera footage showing two Lebanon police officers arriving at the scene as flames shot through the roof of a house in the 500 block of Cainsville Road during the early morning hours on June 8.

“Two of our officers run into the house as it’s on fire. They’ve been told that there could be individuals in the house,” Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Richard Clark explained as he showed News 2’s Andy Cordan the bodycam video.

With no regard for their own safety, the officers kicked in the door and immediately began calling out for anyone who might have been sleeping inside. However, when they started choking on the thick smoke, the officers were forced to come out and clear their lungs before heading back into the house.

“I mean, it’s dangerous,” Clark said. “They don’t have any equipment on to protect themselves.”

As the officers frantically made their way to the front door, they learned that nobody was in the burning home. Soon afterward, members of the Lebanon Fire Department arrived at the scene, so the officers and the firefighters joined together to battle the blaze.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Investigators later determined the fire was suspicious, and they identified Ian Thompson — a 27-year-old from Nashville — as their prime suspect.

Even though authorities were somewhat tight-lipped, News 2 has learned that Thompson knew at least one person living at the Cainsville Road home.

Then, on June 28, police went to the Nashville International Airport, armed with arrest warrants charging Thompson with two counts of arson, as his flight returned from New York. Thompson was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Wilson County Jail.

According to Clark, the first officers on the scene acted heroically: “That’s very dangerous. When you run into a fire, and with all the smoke that you did see, they had no protective gear, they had no respirator, they had no fireproof gear. They ran in to pull someone out if they were there, and fortunately for us, there was no one in there, but it was really good to see they were willing to do it.”

Two days after Thompson was arrested, officials confirmed he posted a $150,000 bond and was released from jail. Thompson’s first court appearance has already taken place, but there is no word on the scheduling for his next appearance.

Meanwhile, the homeowner told News 2 the house is a total loss following the June blaze.