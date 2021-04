NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department announced emergency crews recovered a body from the Cumberland River Monday night.

According to a tweet from the department, first responders recovered the body of “a person reported to be deceased” in the river.

Metro police and the medical examiner’s office took over the scene after the recovery and will be leading the investigation.