Body recovered from Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rescue crews recovered a body from Percy Priest Lake Saturday afternoon.

The Nashville Fire Department says crews were dispatched to Tear Drop Island on Percy Priest Lake after receiving a 911 call saying someone was in the water yelling for help. The caller told crews they approached the victim with their boat, but the victim went under the water out of sight.

NFD launched a boat to investigate and additional resources were deployed.

During the search, a body was recovered and all search crews made it back to shore safely without incident or injuries.

The Office of Emergency Management, Metro police and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency all helped in the search and recovery.

The victim has not been identified at this time.