NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – First responders recovered a body from the Cumberland River Saturday morning.

According to Metro Nashville police officers on the scene, the body of a male was pulled from the water around 11:00 a.m. near the pedestrian bridge.

(First responders on scene (WKRN)

Authorities have not released any additional information about the circumstances surrounding the death or the person’s identity.