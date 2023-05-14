BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has died following a boating accident that occurred in Benton County.

On Sunday, May 14, crews were called to the Big Sandy area to respond to reports of an accident where a boat had flipped with a male onboard.

Benton County Sheriff’s Dispatch reported that citizens attempted to locate the man before first responders arrived by jumping into the water and getting out their personal boats.

Crews with the Benton County Rescue Squad later located the man after dragging the bottom of the water. The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

Benton County’s sheriff said the recovery was made on the Big Sandy River near an area called Boat Dock Road.

In a social media post, the Benton County Rescue Squad stated “our prayers are with the family.”

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), the Benton County Rescue Squad, the Big Sandy Fire Department, and EMS all responded to the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the TWRA. No other information was immediately released.