Body pulled from Mill Creek in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from Mill Creek in Antioch Monday night.
According to the Office of Emergency Management, the body, which appeared to be that of a young male, was discovered around 8 p.m. in the water off Waikiki Boulevard.
There were no visible signs of trauma, investigators said. An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.