Body of missing Tennessee boy recovered from Lake Michigan

Crews continue to search for a 12-year-old boy who fell into Lake Michigan while on a family trip.

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WKRN) — The body of a missing Tennessee boy was recovered from Lake Michigan Wednesday.

Rescue crews were searching for a missing boy who fell into Lake Michigan Monday afternoon.

Benzie County officials said 12-year-old lane frame was on vacation with family members from Coffee County.

Investigators said he was walking along a pier with his aunt and another young boy. A large wave swept the three into the water, overtaking the 5-foot pier. The aunt saved one child but Lane disappeared under the water.

The coast guard suspended search operations Tuesday because of stormy weather.

The Benzie County Office of Emergency Management confirmed his body was recovered Wednesday morning and was positively identified by pictures and the family members.

There is a GoFundMe fundraising page to help pay for lodging and food while the family remained in northern Michigan.

