COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — What started as the case of a missing Putnam County teen has now evolved into a homicide investigation.

Olivia Daryl Taylor, 15, was reported missing by her parents from her Putnam County home Wednesday night. At the time, it was believed illegal drugs, other individuals participating in illegal activities and other criminal activity may have been involved in the disappearance of Taylor, according to Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris.

Thursday afternoon, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department reported they found what is believed to be the body of Taylor in a wooded area east of Cookeville. The body was initially found by Putnam County Road Department employees.

Authorities had worked throughout the previous night to locate Taylor.

While they say it is early in the investigation, one suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the case.

Charles Carter mugshot (Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Department)

Charles Carter was arrested and charged Wednesday night with aggravated statutory rape in regards to the investigation. He is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Putnam County Jail.

Police say Carter is also a suspect in Taylor’s death.

The juvenile’s body is being sent for an autopsy at the medical examiner’s office in Nashville.

No further information was immediately made available.