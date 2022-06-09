ONEIDA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The body of a missing man was discovered in Big South Fork State Park in Oneida, Tennessee.

Park rangers found Lyndon Bill Baines Thursday morning. The 58-year-old Jamestown man was reported missing Wednesday.

According to the Fentress County Sheriff’s Department, Baines was last seen leaving his home in the West Briar Avenue area around 3 p.m. on Sunday. He was reportedly riding his motorcycle at the time.

Lyndon Baines (Courtesy: Jamestown Police Department)

His body was recovered with assistance from Scott County EMS, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Scott County

Rescue Squad, and Fentress County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation into his disappearance and death is underway.

No other details have been released at this time.