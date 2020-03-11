Body of missing boater recovered from Tennessee River

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has recovered the body of a missing boater from the Tennessee River.

Search crews recovered the male body, which has not yet been identified, around 4:30 p.m. around Shiloh National Military Park on the Tennessee River. The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office in Memphis for an autopsy and positive identification.

Over the last 17 days, search crews have conducted surface and sonar scans in attempts to locate the missing boaters on the Tennessee River.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a Stratos boat containing 43-year old Kenneth Driver and two 15-year-old boys was last seen in a picture taken above the dam on Saturday, February 22, between 8 and 8:30 a.m. The three occupants and the 20-foot bass boat went through the floodgates at Pickwick Dam. Search efforts were concentrated on a 14-mile stretch the Tennessee River for the missing boaters.

The three people were reported missing on Sunday, February 23, after the fishermen failed to return from an Obion County club bass tournament.