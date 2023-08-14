ESTILL SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 80-year-old man died while loading his jet ski on Tims Ford Lake over the weekend, state officials have announced.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, officers responded to a missing person incident on Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County at the Rock Creek Boat Ramp Sunday, Aug, 13. Bystanders reportedly called authorities after finding a truck backed down the ramp with a jet ski floating nearby.

Officials began a search of the area, which concluded Monday morning when the body of the missing jet skier was located. According to Franklin County EMA, the search was conducted until 2 a.m. Monday, when it was called off until sunrise.

A preliminary investigation indicates Edward Harper, 80, from Estill Springs, was attempting to load his personal watercraft (PWC) onto his trailer at the Rock Creek Boat Ramp when he somehow entered the water. Investigators deployed the TWRA remote-operated vehicle and located the body in 35 feet of water approximately 25 yards from the courtesy dock. Divers from Franklin County Rescue made the recovery, according to TWRA.

Harper was not wearing a life jacket, they said.

This fatality marks 19 fatal boating accidents in Tennessee for the year, according to TWRA.

“We encourage everyone to always wear a life jacket because you never know when an accident can happen,” Franklin County EMA said in a statement.