Body of fallen firefighter escorted from Nashville to East Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The body of an East Tennessee volunteer firefighter who died in the line of duty earlier this week was escorted from Nashville to Marion County Tuesday night, as departments statewide lined the route to show their support.

Lt. Scott Moreland, a firefighter with South Pittsburg Mountain Volunteer Fire Department in Marion County, died on the job Monday, the department said in a statement. The circumstances of his death were not immediately released, but the department said he died in the line of duty.

“Our entire fire department is in [mourning],” the South Pittsburg Mountain Volunteer Fire Department said in a statement announcing Lt. Moreland’s death. “We ask everyone, please pray for the family, fire department family, and our friends… We love you buddy.”

The Manchester Fire Department in Coffee County was one of several departments statewide to line Interstate 24 Tuesday night, as Lt. Moreland’s body was escorted from the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville to the funeral home in Jasper. The department, along with multiple other city and county agencies, set up along every interstate overpass in Coffee County and posted a photo showing a fire truck waving an American flag.

“It was an honor for us all to pay our respects to this fallen firefighter and his department,” the Manchester Fire Department wrote on its Facebook page.

The South Pittsburg Mountain Volunteer Fire Department listed all agencies statewide that helped show support for Lt. Moreland Tuesday night, including the Nashville Fire Department, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol and many others.

Arrangements for Lt. Moreland to be laid to rest have not been finalized.