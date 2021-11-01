Body found on side of street in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — An alarming discovery Monday morning along a roadway in Madison as someone reported finding a woman’s body.
Metro police said detectives are now investigating the death.
They said the body was found around 11 a.m. on Gibson Drive in Madison.
According to police, it had been recently placed there.
Cause of death is pending.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.