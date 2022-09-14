DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating after a body was found in a popular lake Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Dickson City Lake on Beasley Drive.

A person called 911 saying after spotting what appeared to be a body near the fishing pier.

The water rescue team with the Dickson Fire Department was able to retrieve the body from the water.

The body will be taken to the medical examiner for an autopsy. While there is no positive identity yet, authorities say the body is a white male.

Investigators worked throughout Wednesday, searching the banks for any evidence as to how the body ended up in the lake.

This is an ongoing investigation.