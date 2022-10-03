WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a burning car at a boat ramp in Wilson County Monday morning.

The vehicle was discovered burning around 6:30 a.m. at the Tyree Access Boat Ramp to the Cumberland River.

According to Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan, someone from across the water saw the car on fire and called 911. First responders were able to extinguish the fire, which is when they found one person deceased inside the vehicle, according to Sheriff Bryan.

Detectives are currently investigating. No additional information was immediately released.