NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A body was discovered Friday morning in a burning RV parked in Antioch.

Metro police responded around 1:30 a.m. to a reported vehicle fire on Cummings Court. A man sleeping nearby saw the flames and called 911, officers said.

As firefighters extinguished the fire, they discovered a body inside, police revealed.

No other information was immediately released.

