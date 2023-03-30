ALGOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are investigating in Putnam County after a body was found in an apartment complex.

Officers with the Algood Police Department (APD) responded to an apartment complex Thursday in reference to a death. Once at the scene, officers found a body in a “severe state of decomposition.”

Officers found no signs of a struggle at the scene.

Due to the condition of the body, officials have not yet been able to identify the person. Although, police say there is reason to believe that this investigation may be related to an ongoing missing persons case.

The body has been taken to the Forensic Medical Center in Nashville for identification and an autopsy.

APD has requested help from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in this case.

This investigation is ongoing.