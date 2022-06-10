LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities responded to Percy Priest Lake after a body was found in the water Friday evening.

It was found near Lavergne Couchville Pike in the Hurricane Creek area.

Officials with the Nashville Fire Department said the body was being taken back to shore, where the Metro Nashville Police Department will take over the investigation.

There is no word on the identity of the person.

This is the second body recovered from Percy Priest Lake this week. On Thursday, the body of Mauro Orduna, 38, of Franklin, was found.

Orduna had last been seen jumping from a cliff at the lake on Memorial Day weekend.