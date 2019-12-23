Body found in parking garage of downtown Nashville bus station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a person was found unresponsive in the parking garage of Music City Central early Monday morning.

Metro police responded around 5:30 a.m. to a report of a deceased subject at the facility on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in downtown Nashville.

In a statement, a spokesperson for WeGo said “central staff was alerted to an individual found on the 5th level parking garage of the facility.”

Metro police and EMS were called to the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.