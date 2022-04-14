LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in Lawrenceburg Thursday.
It was reportedly found in a retention pond, near the Kroger on Locust Avenue, Thursday afternoon.
Lawrenceburg Police Chief Terry Beecham told News 2 the body was recovered from the water.
Authorities are not yet sure if foul play was a factor, but they are not ruling it out.
This is an active investigation.
