LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in Lawrenceburg Thursday.

It was reportedly found in a retention pond, near the Kroger on Locust Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

Lawrenceburg Police Chief Terry Beecham told News 2 the body was recovered from the water.

Authorities are not yet sure if foul play was a factor, but they are not ruling it out.

This is an active investigation.