CUMBERLAND County, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a body was found in a ditch Thursday in Cumberland County.

The body was discovered in the Pleasant Hill area on Highway 70 West. The sheriff’s office says deputies were called there after a body was found in a ditch around 3:30 p.m.

The person’s identity has not been released yet and the body has been sent to the medical examiner for an autopsy. Detectives processed the scene and are conducting an investigation.

The sheriff’s office will release more information once it’s available.