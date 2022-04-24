LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lebanon police are investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle outside a Walmart on Saturday evening.

According to Lebanon police, officers received a call around 5:17 p.m. in regards to a possible deceased person inside a vehicle. When officers arrived on scene, they located a deceased individual inside a van.

Authorities believe that the individual was living inside the van. There were no signs of foul play, but the investigation remains ongoing.

At this time the identity of the deceased individual is unknown. No other information was immediately released.