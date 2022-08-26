SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Human remains were discovered during a search for a Sumner County man reported missing recently.

Authorities were searching for Joshua Herrington, 43, who was last seen in Gallatin on July 8.

Crews were searching for Herrington off Old Highway 109 in Gallatin.

Major Tim Bailey says Herrington is known to frequent a creek in that area. Officials said they received that specific information yesterday.

The body found Friday morning has not yet been identified. Investigators said it was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office and a positive identification could take weeks.

Joshua Herrington missing (Courtesy: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office)