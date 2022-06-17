MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet police say no foul play is expected after a man’s body was found beneath a boat slip Friday afternoon.

Authorities originally responded to the Cedar Creek Marina Thursday night just after 11 p.m. after a man was reported missing by marina management and boat slip neighbors.

Mt. Juliet police spoke with a neighbor who said they last saw the man on Tuesday night. The neighbor said they last saw the man drinking alcohol near the dock edge.

The man’s chair was found in the water and his items were still sitting on a nearby table. Once that was noticed, marina management and neighbors became concerned he may have fallen in the water and drowned.

Authorities searched overnight, and once divers arrived Friday morning, they were able to locate the man’s body under the boat slip’s dock.

Preliminary investigation has led detectives to believe no foul play was involved.

The man’s identity is being withheld until family members can be notified.