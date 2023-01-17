MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Manchester are investigating after a body was found behind a Walmart Tuesday morning.

Authorities told News 2 a Walmart employee called 911 just before 11 a.m. Tuesday after finding an unconscious man behind the store. Police were sent to the Walmart, located in the 2500 block of Hillsboro Boulevard, and found the man dead.

The man’s identity has not been released as his next of kin has yet to be notified. Meanwhile, the body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, according to investigators.

Authorities could not say whether or not the incident involved foul play.

No other information was released.