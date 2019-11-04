Body found along Highway 231 in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a passerby found a body on the side of a busy stretch of road in Wilson County.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a pedestrian walking along Highway 231 discovered the body late Sunday in the area of the Cumberland River bridge.

THP revealed the body was male but called this an “active investigation” and said no other details would be immediately released.

