Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
Closings
Humphreys County Schools

Body found along Highway 231 in Wilson County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a passerby found a body on the side of a busy stretch of road in Wilson County.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a pedestrian walking along Highway 231 discovered the body late Sunday in the area of the Cumberland River bridge.

THP revealed the body was male but called this an “active investigation” and said no other details would be immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar