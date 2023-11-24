HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 24 hours after a vehicle reportedly crashed into the Tennessee River at a popular Hardin County boating spot, divers recovered a missing motorist’s body.

According to the Hardin County Fire Department, firefighters and members of the Special Operations Response Team responded to the Saltillo Main Street boat ramp shortly before 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23 for a report of a vehicle in the water.

When crews arrived at the scene, they said they discovered a vehicle had gone into the water about two hours earlier amid the heavy fog. Even though there were reportedly two people inside the vehicle when it entered the river, only one made it to shore.

Fire officials said Hardin County divers recovered the vehicle, but by Thursday afternoon, one person was still missing.

Then, just after 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, the department announced the missing person’s body had been recovered. There is no word on the individual’s identity at this time.

(Courtesy: Hardin County Fire Department)

Hardin County officials thanked members of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the Bolivar Police Department dive team, and the Braden Fire Department dive team for their assistance with the operation.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the crash or the recovery of the body.