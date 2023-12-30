DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a person was found dead in a pond in Decatur County earlier this week.

According to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Parsons Police Department got a call on Wednesday, Dec. 27 about a truck driver spotting what appeared to be a body floating in a small pond around the 2100 block of Highway 641 North.

After going to the location, the Parsons officer asked for additional law enforcement personnel to help with the investigation, officials said.

Decatur County deputies said they arrived at the scene, determined the body was that of an unidentified male, contacted the district attorney, and requested assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

According to authorities, TBI agents came out to the scene shortly afterward and helped with the case. Then, the body was reportedly sent to Nashville for autopsy.

No additional details have been released about this death investigation.