Forest Hills, Tenn. (WKRN) — While they aren’t completely uncommon in Middle Tennessee, a viewer spotted a bobcat in their backyard Monday afternoon in Forest Hills near Percy Warner Park.

Video courtesy: Chanda Teas

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says the white dots on the back of the ears and the tail are identifiers of a bobcat.

According to the TWRA website, mating season for bobcats usually peaks next month in March.