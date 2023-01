FOREST HILLS, Tenn. (WKRN) — One Forest Hills community had a visitor Tuesday afternoon.

News 2 viewer Richmond Ross shot a video of a bobcat passing through the area.

Ross tried to get the bobcat’s attention, and it stopped for a brief second before moving along.

According to the TWRA website, mating season for these animals began in December and will last until March.