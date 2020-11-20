Bob Corker: Republicans ‘have an obligation’ to challenge Trump’s voter fraud allegations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Former U.S. Senator Bob Corker says Republicans “have an obligation” to challenge President Trump’s “reckless actions” and “false statements” regarding voter fraud in the 2020 election.

In a statement released via Twitter Friday morning, the retired Republican lawmaker from Tennessee wrote, “while the president has the right to legitimate legal challenges, responsible citizens cannot let the reckless actions by him and his legal team stand.”

He added, “Republicans have an obligation when the subject is of such importance to challenge demagoguery and patently false statements.”

The former senator and President Trump were involved in a very public “war of words” in 2018, the year Corker announced he would not run for re-election.

Corker served as a U.S. Senator from Tennessee from 2007 until 2019. Marsha Blackburn, also a Republican, was elected by Tennesseans to fill his seat.