NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reports that a boater drowned on Old Hickory Lake on Saturday evening after falling off a jet ski.

According to officials, 51-year-old Jon S. Brener of Mt. Juliet did not resurface after falling off around 6 p.m. EMS was called to the scene and located Brener’s body in 50 feet of water. Divers made the recovery just before midnight Saturday.

TWRA officials say Brener was not wearing a lifejacket.