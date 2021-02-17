Nashville Fire Department: 12 people rescued from boat dock collapse in Old Hickory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Emergency crews rescued 12 people from boats in frigid conditions Wednesday night after the roof of a boat dock collapsed.

Both the Nashville Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management responded to the Blue Turtle Bay Marina in the 2000 block of Riverside Road. Callers to 911 reported the roof of the boat dock collapsed on top of multiple houseboats with people inside.

Conditions were too icy to reach the boat dock by foot, so crews deployed rescue boats to transport people.

“Boat 22 and Boat 36 have been launched and will be en route. Additional connector boats are also being launched,” Kendra Loney with the Nashville Fire Department said in an email.

Caroline Chaney, a witness on the scene, told News 2 several people appeared to be taken off houseboats and were being transported by rescue boats. She said approximately 14 boats are currently docked at the marina.









Rescue crews work to reach collapsed boat dock in Old Hickory. PHOTO: James Cauthen

PHOTO: NFD