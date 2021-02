NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) -- Stay home and stay safe! That's been the warning for areas of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky impacted by the winter storm. But, some Nashvillians we talked to said they had to get out on Monday to help others.

Ricky Finch told Stephanie Langston he was helping a friend, " Actually, I just helped a buddy. He was stuck and broke an axel. I was trying to do a good deed."