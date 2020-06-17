BNA to open second terminal garage Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville International Airport is set to open a second parking garage on Thursday.
Officials marked the occasion Wednesday at a ceremonial ribbon-cutting with Mayor John Cooper. The garage will be called ‘Terminal Garage 1’ and is the airports newest parking option. This new space adds more than 2,000 spaces, valet center and amenities.
The first four levels and the valet center open June 18. The final two parking levels and a pedestrian plaza will open in early 2021.
A new airport administrative building is under construction and is set to open by December.
The $183 million Terminal Garage 1 is located directly across from the BNA terminal building.
This new garage took more than 807,000 hours of work by 1,565 workers, 93 percent of them local.
Terminal Garage 1 features and conveniences include:
- dedicated Valet customer entrance
- double helix ramp system for easy access to parking levels
- electric vehicle charging stations
- tire inflation station
- vehicle locator kiosks
- pay-on-foot kiosks
- flight information displays
- eight public elevators
- accent exterior lighting, programmable in a variety of colors and themes
