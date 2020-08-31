BNA splits into 2 terminals during construction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More construction is coming to the center of Nashville International Airport, causing the departure terminals to split up starting September 1.

Over the next three years, work will be done to renovate the central terminal. Passengers will have to pay close attention to not only what airline they’re flying with, but which terminal that will correspond to.

“In the south terminal, you’ve got Southwest, American, Alaska and Allegiant Air and then all your other airlines are going to be at the north checkpoint,” Spokesperson Kym Gerlock said.

If travelers enter through the wrong security checkpoint, they could face the consequence of delays.

“Once you get through one of the security checkpoints you need to be in that right concourse to get to your gate. If you’re on C-D for example and you need to go to A-B, that connector back there is closed,” Gerlock said.

Gerlock said luckily, all of the BNA Vision projects were paid for before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

In 2019 the airport saw a record breaking number of travelers with more than 18 million.

The daily average quickly dropping from 50,000 passengers to 18,000 currently.

“We were down at about 95-percent over the same time last year at one point. But we have seen an uptick over those months. And right now we’re about 65-percent lower than at the same time last year,” Gerlock said.

Renovation and expansion plans for the central concourse should be completed by 2023.

