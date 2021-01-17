BNA control tower closed for cleaning after positive COVID-19 case reported

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The air traffic control tower at Nashville International Airport will be closed for cleaning Sunday afternoon after the tower reported a COVID-19 case.

The FAA says cleaning is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

A spokesperson for BNA tells News 2 the FAA is rerouting air traffic from other areas and advises some flights may be delayed during the above hours.

Passengers should check with their airline for the latest information.

Click here for current information about flight delays. Every FAA facility affected by COVID-19 can be found here; the site is updated daily.